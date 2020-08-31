North Dakota hospital paying COVID-19 bonuses to employees

Heart of America Medical Center in Rugby, N.D., is paying bonuses to employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Pierce County Tribune.

The Good Samaritan Hospital Association board approved the payments Aug. 24, the newspaper reported.

Hospital executives told board members the one-time payments are for employees at Heart of America Medical Center, Heart of America Johnson Clinic and Haaland Estates. More than 240 full-time employees will receive $500, while nearly 15 part-time employees will receive $250.

The projected total cost of the "hero pay" bonuses is $124,750, which will come from federal relief aid the hospital received during the pandemic, according to Heart of America Medical Center CEO Erik Christenson and CFO Melissa Shepard.

Read the full report here.

