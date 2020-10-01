New Jersey health system awards COVID-19 bonuses

Camden, N.J.-based Cooper University Health Care workers received bonuses of up to $1,500 for their contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to NJBiz.

The bonuses were distributed based on the number of hours worked from Jan. 1 to June 30. Full-time employees received $1,500; part-time and per-diem workers who worked 1,000 hours were paid $1,000; per-diem workers with 750 to 999 hours received $500; and other per-diem workers were paid $250.

"Unquestionably, the entire Cooper team rose to meet this unprecedented challenge. In addition to treating thousands of COVID-19 patients, Cooper was recognized across the state for how well we provided PPE during the shortage, managed the crisis, and how we showed leadership as the regional coordinating health system for the state’s COVID-19 response in South Jersey," according to an email to employees obtained by NJBiz.

The bonuses were paid to Cooper University Health Care's 8,000 workers Sept. 28.

The administration said its strong recovery efforts and financial position enable it to make the bonus payments.



Cooper University Health Care said it has treated and discharged more than 1,000 COVID-19 patients and cared for another 5,000 people in outpatient settings.

