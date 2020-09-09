Massachusetts' top-paid hospital CEOs saw compensation rise 95% in 5 years

The total compensation for Massachusetts' highest-paid hospital CEOs grew 95 percent from 2013-18, according to a Boston Business Journal article cited by Mass Live.

Twelve of the top-paid executives each reported compensation of $2 million-plus in the most recent year with available data. Collectively, the 12 received $35.2 million in the most recent year, up $17.1 million from what they earned in 2013.

The Boston Business Journal used data from IRS forms to look at total compensation over the five-year period. Total compensation includes base salary, bonus pay, other compensation, retirement benefits and more, according to Mass Live.

Among the 12 highest earners in the most recent year with available data were Howard Grant, then-CEO of Burlington-based Lahey Health, with an annual compensation of $4.7 million; David Torchiana, then-CEO of Partners HealthCare in Boston, with compensation of $4 million; and Patricia Hannon, CEO of New England Baptist Hospital in Boston, with compensation of $4 million.

Read the full report here.

