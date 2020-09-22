Mayo Clinic workers to recover pandemic-related salary cuts, get $1,000 bonuses

Mayo Clinic will pay back workers whose salaries were reduced because of pandemic losses, and allied health staff will receive a $1,000 bonus payment, according to the Post Bulletin.

The Rochester, Minn-based system said that it is able to make the payments to staff because its finances have stabilized.

In April, Mayo Clinic furloughed or reduced the hours of about 42 percent of its 70,000 employees at its campuses in Arizona, Florida and Minnesota. The cost-cutting measures were taken to offset $3 billion in losses incurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayo Clinic said.

"The last six months have been among the most challenging in Mayo Clinic's history. Thanks to you and your unwavering commitment to put the needs of patients first, and with the help of our leadership teams, we are in a much stronger position than we ever could have predicted," an internal memo from Mayo Clinic CEO Gianrico Farrugia, MD, and Chief Administrative Officer Jeffrey Bolton stated.

Mayo Clinic will give a one-time lump sum payment of $1,000 to full- and part-time allied health staff. This includes clinical staff and administrative voting staff for Mayo's allied health staff pay plan, residents and research associates. Executive administrators, consultants and supplemental staff will not get the $1,000 bonus.

In addition, employees whose wages were reduced for eight weeks will be paid a lump sum of that reduction. The amount will not be affected by furloughs or a reduction in hours.

The payments will be made Oct. 23.

Mayo Clinic also said it will restore retirement savings match payments of up to 4 percent for the full year.

"We're extremely grateful for the efforts and sacrifices you made throughout these months that challenged us to work in new ways and at warp speed," Dr. Farrugia and Mr. Bolton wrote in the memo, according to the Bulletin.

More articles on compensation:

Proposal provides additional $225 a month to hospital workers battling COVID-19

Navicent Health ups minimum wage to $10

Palomar Health nurses protest CEO's pay raise amid layoffs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.