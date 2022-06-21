HCA names CEO of Virginia hospital

Lauren Dudley has been named CEO of LewisGale Hospital Montgomery in Blacksburg, Va., part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

Ms. Dudley, who has 14 years of experience in the healthcare industry, succeeds Alan Fabian, who was recently appointed LewisGale Regional Health System market president.

"Lauren's had tremendous success streamlining operational efficiencies, service line expansion, and capital improvements within … several HCA Healthcare facilities," Mr. Fabian said in a June 17 news release. "I'm certain she'll continue to build on a solid foundation and path forward for LewisGale Hospital Montgomery's continued growth and success, anchored by industry-leading quality and colleague engagement."

Ms. Dudley previously served as COO of HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce, Fla.