Virginia health system promotes HCA veteran to market president

Alan Fabian was tapped to lead LewisGale Regional Health System as market president and LewisGale Medical Center CEO.

The four-hospital LewisGale Regional Health System, which includes LewisGale Medical Center, is based in Salem, Va. It is part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's HCA Virginia Health System.

Mr. Fabian previously served as CEO of Blacksburg, Va.-based LewisGale Hospital Montgomery, another hospital within LewisGale Regional Health System, according to an April 19 news release.

He also has held roles at HCA Healthcare hospitals in Louisiana.