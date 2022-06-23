Logan Health taps Adrienne Chase as new chief compliance officer

Adrienne Chase is the new chief compliance and privacy officer at Logan Health in Kalispell, Mont., according to a press release sent to Becker's. She will oversee Logan Health's corporate compliance and privacy program.

She was previously the corporate compliance and enterprise risk officer at Dickinson County Healthcare System in Iron Mountain, Mich. She received her bachelor's degree in social work from Mount Senario College in Ladysmith, Wis., and her executive juris doctorate from Concord Law School in Los Angeles.

She has child protective services and clinical case management experience in health systems and emergency mental health services. Ms. Chase has also served in various volunteer roles including Americorp mentoring programs, state court mediations and a public housing commissioner role.

"I look forward to building relationships with employees and patients, and becoming a valuable and integral part of the community," Ms. Chase said. "We are a team in healthcare and it takes a team to be successful."

She holds certifications in healthcare compliance and healthcare privacy through the Health Care Compliance Association and gained a Corporate Compliance and Ethics Professional certification from the Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics.