Sanford Health names Brad Schipper president of virtual care operations

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health named Brad Schipper as president of operations for its virtual care initiative.

Mr. Schipper will oversee Sanford Health's $350 million virtual care initiative, which aims to transform healthcare for rural and underserved communities, according to a June 22 press release.

"The virtual care initiative will bring modern health care to the rural communities we serve and break down barriers to ensure that specialty care is available to all patients and residents," Mr. Schipper said. "The impact will be felt in every corner of our footprint and allow us to provide the right care at the right time at the right place."

Prior to his role at Sanford Health, Mr. Schipper served as executive vice president of healthcare operations for SRP Environmental and as president and CEO of Proven Healthcare Consulting & Services.