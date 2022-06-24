Erlanger offers Jim Coleman CEO role

The board of trustees at Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Health System has selected Jim Coleman as their choice to be the health system's new president and CEO, according to a statement shared with Becker's.

The board unanimously approved offering Mr. Coleman the position on June 23, about two weeks after William Jackson Jr., MD, stepped away from the helm on June 10. Robert Maloney Jr., executive vice president and COO; Gregg Gentry, chief administrative officer; and Lynn DeJaco, CFO, have been leading the organization during the search for Dr. Jackson's successor.

If Mr. Coleman accepts the job offer, he will resign as chair of the Erlanger board and assume the president and CEO duties beginning July 11, the board's statement said.

Mr. Coleman is president and CEO of Alliant Management Services, a healthcare management firm based in Louisville, Ky. Before that, he served as senior vice president of Southeast hospital operations for a national rural hospital management company, according to his biography.

He also has a history with Erlanger from earlier in his career, when he served for nearly 10 years in various leadership roles at the health system, including director of respiratory care and special services, director of quality management, and vice president of planning and decision support, the board's statement said.

"The board believes Mr. Coleman's depth and breadth of knowledge of the healthcare industry and specific experience with and commitment to Erlanger will serve the organization well as we continue our work to ensure the best possible future for healthcare in the Chattanooga region and beyond," the statement said.