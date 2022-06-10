Erlanger 'exploring options' for new CEO

Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Health System said June 10 that William Jackson Jr., MD, is stepping away from the helm, and a search is underway for his successor.

The seven-hospital system told Becker's the separation with Dr. Jackson is by mutual agreement.

"As we continue our progress as a health system with a keen eye on the future and the unique opportunities we have in front of us to secure our vital community mission as the region's safety-net healthcare provider, the Erlanger board of trustees is announcing that it will explore options for a new CEO for Erlanger Health System," Erlanger said in a statement. "This work will begin immediately and will be led by the board's management and board evaluation committee."

Dr. Jackson has served as president and CEO of Erlanger since September 2019. He had served as the health system's chief medical officer before that.

"The board appreciates there are other opportunities for which Dr. Jackson is well-suited to advance his career in the industry," the statement said. "It is grateful for Dr. Jackson's work and important contributions over the last two years as Erlanger has navigated the global pandemic and worked to improve its financial position."

Dr. Jackson will leave the top role at Erlanger on June 10.

At that time, Robert Maloney Jr., executive vice president and COO; Gregg Gentry, chief administrative officer; and Lynn DeJaco, CFO, will lead the organization until Dr. Jackson's successor is named.

"Erlanger's ability to thrive as the region’s safety-net hospital is of the utmost importance to the board of trustees," the statement said. "The future is bright, and we look forward with great confidence that we will continue our progress to achieve the best possible future for this community pillar."