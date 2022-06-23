Hackensack Meridian names Sameer Sethi as chief data, analytics officer

Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health named Sameer Sethi as senior vice president and chief data and analytics officer.

In his role, Mr. Sethi will lead the health system's data and analytics vision, according to a June 22 press release.

Prior to his role at Hackensack Meridian Health, Mr. Sethi served as the chief data officer of Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health where he developed and executed the health system's data and analytics strategy.

He has more than 14 years of experience in the healthcare industry.