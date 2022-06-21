LifePoint appoints 2 executives

Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health has promoted two leaders to new positions.

The company named Jason Zachariah executive vice president and COO. Mr. Zachariah, who joined LifePoint in 2021, most recently served as president of integrated solutions.

LifePoint named Aaron Lewis executive vice president of growth and integrated solutions. He most recently served as senior vice president of care continuum and business transformation.

"Jason and Aaron are two accomplished leaders who prioritize quality patient care while maintaining a commitment to growth and constant innovation that improves healthcare delivery within the communities we serve and beyond," David Dill, chair and CEO of LifePoint Health, said in a June 21 news release.

LifePoint includes more than 63 community hospitals, 30 rehabilitation and behavioral health hospitals and 170 other sites of care.