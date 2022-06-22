Tennessee hospital shakes up C-suite

Blount Memorial Hospital in Maryville, Tenn., has a new CEO and is making other changes to its executive team.

Harold Naramore, MD, was named CEO June 9 after serving as the hospital's chief medical officer for more than 12 years. He succeeded Don Heinemann, who decided to retire.

Local mayors sent a letter to the hospital's board June 13, raising concerns about the process used for choosing the new CEO. They questioned "whether proper public notice was given for the special called meeting" where Dr. Naramore was chosen as the new CEO and "whether the by-laws of the organization were followed" in the CEO selection process, according to WATE.

"It is our feeling that the process was not handled in accordance with state law for adequate notification of the special-called hospital board meeting and that there was a failure to follow the hospital's own by-law in the selection process," wrote the mayors of Maryville, Alcoa and Blount County, Tenn.

A hospital spokesperson told WATE June 16 that leadership is confident that the required process was followed and that a response letter was being drafted.

The hospital made a few other changes to its leadership team on June 17. Jonathan Smith, the hospital's CFO, will also serve as chief administrative officer. Cory Everett, who leads the hospital's physician group, was named COO, according to The Daily Times.

In an email to staff obtained by The Daily Times announcing the two newest leadership changes, Dr. Naramore wrote that it "is normal to be nervous with changes like what our organization is experiencing right now, but, everything will be OK. And I meant that. Everything is going to be fine."