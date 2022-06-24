Mercy Health taps Dr. Brett Bechtel as chief clinical officer for Kentucky market

Cincinnati-based Mercy Health has selected emergency medicine physician Brett Bechtel, MD, as chief clinical officer for its Kentucky market, NBC affiliate WPSD reported June 23.

Dr. Bechtel has been an emergency physician at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Ky., for the past eight years and had been serving as interim chief clinical officer since March, according to LinkedIn. He previously served as the hospital's medical staff president. Before joining Mercy Health, he served three years as a lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy.

"Since arriving in Western Kentucky over eight years ago, Brett has cemented his reputation as a trusted provider of emergency medical care and as a leader not just at Lourdes Hospital but also in our community," said Mike Yungmann, president of Mercy Health-Kentucky, according to WPSD. "His excellent relationships with our nurses, doctors and staff, and our EMS teams position him to be an effective chief clinical officer from day one."

Mercy Health has 23 hospitals across Ohio and Kentucky, and hundreds of clinics, urgent care and medical center locations.