Merged Spectrum, Beaumont system welcomes diversity chief

Carlos Cubia was selected as chief inclusion, equity, diversity and sustainability officer of BHSH System, the 22-hospital organization formed by the February merger of Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health with Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health.

Mr. Cubia most recently served as senior vice president and global chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer of Walgreens Boots Alliance since 2017, according to a June 20 news release. He also previously held vice president roles at Covidien, Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield.

He will begin his new role on June 30, according to the release.