Dr. Roberta Luskin-Hawk leaving Providence leadership role

Roberta Luskin-Hawk, MD, is leaving her role as chief executive of St. Joseph Hospital Eureka (Calif.) and Redwood Memorial Hospital in Fortuna, Calif., according to a hospital news release shared with Becker's.

Both hospitals are part of Renton, Wash.-based Providence and located in California's Humboldt County.

Dr. Luskin-Hawk, who will leave Providence as of July 8, "plans to take a well-deserved personal break and spend time with family before pursuing the next chapter of her career," the release said.

She has served in her current role since February 2018. Before that, she was regional president and CEO of Presence Saint Joseph Hospital-Chicago and Presence Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, Ill.

"I am proud of what we have accomplished together in Humboldt County over the last four plus years," Dr. Luskin-Hawk said in the release. "We have some of the most committed boards, talented medical staffs and compassionate and resilient caregivers. It has been a pleasure to work with community partners and I look forward to hearing about continued enhancements of healthcare in Humboldt."

Providence said Laureen Driscoll, regional chief executive for Providence in Northern California, will serve as interim chief executive for Providence in Humboldt County.