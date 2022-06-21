Nurse named president of Adventist Health hospital

Colleen Assavapisitkul, MSN, RN, was named president of Adventist Health Clear Lake in Clearlake, Calif.

Ms. Assavapisitkul brings more than a decade of experience at Adventist Health Clear Lake to the role, according to a June 17 news release shared with Becker's.

Most recently, she was appointed vice president of patient care for the hospital in 2016. She also served as administrative director of patient care before her promotion to chief nursing officer in 2014.

Adventist Health Clear Lake is part of the Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health system.