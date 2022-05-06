25 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since April 29:

1. Bryan Cross, PharmD, was named COO of Midland-based MyMichigan Health.

2. Joyce Newmyer was selected as chief people officer of Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health.

3. Connie Martin was named president and chief administrative officer of Fort Loudoun Medical Center in Lenoir City, Tenn.

4. Maureen Schneider, PhD, RN, was named president of Pompton Plains, N.J.-based Chilton Medical Center.

5. Aaron Burns was named president and chief administrative officer of LeConte Medical Center in Sevierville, Tenn.

6. Min Y. Lee was named COO of Charlottesville-based University of Virginia Medical Center.

7. Theresa Anne Dillman, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer and associate executive director for patient services at Glen Cove (N.Y.) Hospital.

8. Elizabeth Jaekle was named executive vice president and chief strategy officer of Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie Clinic.

9. Joanne Miller, DNP, RN, was named chief nursing executive of Springfield, Mass.-based Baystate Health.

10. Robyn Strosaker, MD, was appointed president and COO of University Hospitals Lake West, TriPoint and Beachwood Medical Centers in Lakewood, Ohio.

11. Don King was named senior vice president of St. Louis-based Ascension and ministry market executive of Ascension Florida and Gulf Coast.

12. Kevin Strecker was named senior vice president of Ascension and ministry market executive of Ascension Kansas.

13. Brandon Hughes is stepping down as CFO of Southport, N.C.-based Dosher Memorial Hospital.

14. Blaise Bondi was named interim CFO of Gallup, N.M.-based Rehoboth McKinley Christian Health Care Services.

15. Erika Griggs was named COO of Iron County Medical Center in Pilot Knob, Mo.

16. David Flicek was named COO of Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Health.

17. Michael Forbes, MD, was named chief academic officer of Akron (Ohio) Children's Hospital.

18. Candice Frix, MSN, was named vice president and chief nursing officer of St. Mary's Health Care System in Athens, Ga.

19. Karim Ghanem was named vice president of operations for HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital in Fort Walton Beach.

20. Chuck Marshburn was named CIO and HIPAA security officer at South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta.

21. Scott Wester was selected as the next president and CEO of Hollywood, Fla.-Memorial Healthcare System.

22. Tina Comissiong was named CEO of Schneider Regional Medical Center in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.

23. Dan Kryder, MD, was named chief medical officer of Alexandria, Minn.-based Alomere Health.

24. Dondi Cupp was named senior vice president and chief development officer at Seattle Children's.

25. Caryn Esten was named senior vice president and chief strategy and transformation officer of Milwaukee-based Froedtert Health.