New Mexico health system names interim CFO

Gallup, N.M.-based Rehoboth McKinley Christian Health Care Services named Blaise Bondi interim CFO May 2.

Mr. Bondi has worked in healthcare finance and accounting for more than 30 years, according to a Rehoboth news release. He has served as CFO of Longview (Texas) Regional Medical Center and CFO of Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Centennial in Frisco, Texas.

He was also a finance executive with Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare at several facilities.

"We are delighted to welcome Blaise to our staff, our executive team and our community," Rehoboth CEO Robert Whitaker said in the news release. "Along with a strong healthcare background, Blaise brings strength as a finance leader focused on financial stability, operational efficiencies and process improvements for sustainability and long-term success."