North Carolina hospital CFO steps down

Southport, N.C.-based Dosher Memorial Hospital's CFO, Brandon Hughes, is resigning for another opportunity, the State Port Pilot reported May 4.

An interim CFO will take over until the hospital finds a replacement.

Mr. Hughes took on the role in 2021 after previously serving as the director of finance, which he began in 2017, according to a 2021 Dosher news release. Before working at Dosher, he was the manager of revenue accounting at Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Wake Forest Baptist Health, and he held positions at Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare and Durham, N.C.-based Duke University.

"You have given us information that has been unparalleled for the board members," said Robert Howard, board of trustees chair, according to the Pilot. "For the last four or five years, we've never had this quality of information that has been provided for board review, which is essential to our decision-making processes. I commend you for all that you’ve done for the hospital."