Froedtert Health names chief strategy and transformation officer

Caryn Esten was promoted to senior vice president and chief strategy and transformation officer of Milwaukee-based Froedtert Health.

Ms. Esten will take on an expanded role focused on ensuring implementation and integration of strategic initiatives, according to a May 5 news release shared with Becker's.

She will also continue her responsibilities related to the strategic planning process and co-lead the Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin health network's newly created transformation office.

The goal of the transformation office is "to ensure that long-range initiatives are successfully implemented and integrated while strengthening the current process of launching transformative initiatives through a centralized 'mission control' across the health network," according to the release.

Ms. Esten joined Froedtert Health 17 years ago and has held roles in strategic planning and other areas.