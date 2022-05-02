Louisiana exec picked for top job at Florida health system

Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare System's board has selected Scott Wester to become the health system's new president and CEO, the Sun Sentinel reported April 29.

Mr. Wester is the former president and CEO of Baton Rouge, La.-based Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. In February, Mr. Wester took a new executive position as Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System executive vice president of advocacy and strategic partnerships. Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System is a nonprofit, Catholic health system that includes Our Lady of the Lake.

At Memorial Healthcare, the board had been considering four candidates for the CEO position, including Mr. Wester.

The new CEO will lead an organization with about 14,000 employees and take the helm after Aurelio M. Fernandez III retired at the end of April.