South Georgia Medical Center names CIO

South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta named Chuck Marshburn as its new CIO and HIPAA security officer.

In his new role, Mr. Marshburn will lead the hospital's clinical informatics, enterprise information technology and information services, according to a news release the hospital shared with Becker's May 2.

Mr. Marshburn has worked at South Georgia Medical Center for nearly 25 years and has served in the interim CIO role since January. Before that, he served as the hospital's director of information services.