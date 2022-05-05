Adventist Health names chief people officer

Joyce Newmyer was selected as chief people officer of Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health.

Ms. Newmyer brings nearly four decades of healthcare leadership experience to the role, according to a May 5 news release.

Most recently, she served as president of the Pacific Northwest Network with Adventist Health. She also previously held positions at Adventist Health as chief culture officer and president of Adventist Health Portland (Ore.).

As chief people officer, Ms. Newmyer will focus on human performance functions such as talent acquisition, operations and leave management, according to the release.

Ms. Newmyer's appointment is among the latest at Adventist Health, which has more than 20 hospitals, 250 clinics and 4,500 providers across four states. The health system appointed Jennifer Stemmler as chief digital officer in April. Also in April, Stephanie Stuart, MD, was selected as chief medical officer of Adventist Health Sonora (Calif.).