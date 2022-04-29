Adventist Health names chief digital officer

Adventist Health appointed Jennifer Stemmler as chief digital officer, the Roseville, Calif.-based health system told Becker's April 28.

Ms. Stemmler joined Adventist Health in 2013 as an IT project leader for clinical documentation systems, according to her LinkedIn profile. Her most recent role was as vice president of consumer digital strategy.

In her new role, Ms. Stemmler will lead the health system's strategies for health IT, digital transformation and innovation.

"Jennifer has been leading IT transformation projects at Adventist Health for the past nine years," Brett Spenst, Adventist Health's senior finance and chief information officer, said in a news release. "From EMR implementations to the development of our first IT strategic playbook, her approach is professional and authentic. We're thrilled she will lead the transformation of our IT strategy in this important space."