Adventist Health hospital selects emergency medicine physician as chief medical officer

Stephanie Stuart, MD, will serve as chief medical officer of Adventist Health Sonora (Calif.) beginning May 1, The Union Democrat reports.

Dr. Stuart joined the hospital in 2011 as an emergency department physician. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Stuart served as chief of staff of the hospital's medical executive committee and as president of Sierra Emergency Medical Group, which employs 21 physicians and providers.

Dr. Stuart succeeds Alexander Heard, MD, who is taking on the CMO role at Adventist Health and Rideout hospital in Marysville, Calif.

She earned her medical degree from Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University.