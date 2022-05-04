UVA Medical Center names COO

Min Y. Lee has been named COO of Charlottesville-based University of Virginia Medical Center.

In her new role, Ms. Lee will oversee the daily operations of the 1,000-bed system effective June 27, according to the May 4 news release. She currently serves as the vice president of operations at the Reading, Pa.-based Reading Hospital, part of the Tower Health network. She previously served as vice president of operations at Emory Healthcare in Atlanta.

"Min is a strong, engaged leader with a tremendous background as a healthcare leader,” said Wendy Horton, PharmD, CEO of UVA Medical Center. "Her knowledge and skills make her an ideal fit to serve as the medical center’s next chief operations officer, and I'm excited to have her join our team."