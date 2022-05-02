HCA hospital in Florida names VP of operations

Karim Ghanem was named vice president of operations for HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital in Fort Walton Beach.

Mr. Ghanem brings six years of healthcare experience to the role, according to a May 2 news release shared with Becker's.

"I am excited to join the dedicated team at HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital," Mr. Ghanem said in the release. "Their commitment to serving the community and providing exceptional care makes them the premier facility on the Emerald Coast. I look forward to working with our colleagues to honor our mission: Above all else we are committed to the care and improvement of human life."

Previously, Mr. Ghanem was director of performance improvement and a regional lead advanced practice clinician in HCA Capital Division, a division of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

Fort Walton-Destin Hospital, a 267-bed facility, is part of HCA Florida Healthcare, also part of HCA Healthcare.