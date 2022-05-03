Akron Children's Hospital names chief academic officer

Michael Forbes, MD, will oversee Akron (Ohio) Children's Hospital's research and medical education strategies in his new role as chief academic officer.

Dr. Forbes joined Akron Children's in 2006 as an attending physician in the hospital's pediatric intensive care unit. In addition to his clinical role, he serves as interim chair of the department of pediatrics and is past president of the medical staff.

In his new position, Dr. Forbes will be responsible for execution of the hospital's medical education and research strategy.



"Dr. Forbes is a highly respected physician leader, who will bring great energy and creativity to this role,” Akron Children's President and CEO Chris Gessner said in an April 21 news release. "He will actively seek out and develop opportunities to attract scholars, researchers and new sources of research funding; improve the experiences of students and providers in our training programs; and partner with other clinicians and educational leaders to explore the potential for creating additional accredited fellowship programs in pediatric subspecialties."