Minnesota health system taps new chief medical officer 

Alexandria, Minn.-based Alomere Health named Dan Kryder, MD, its new chief medical officer, Voice of Alexandria reported May 4.

Dr. Kryder has served in various leadership roles, including medical director for Douglas County Public Health. He also serves in several leadership positions at the Alexandria Clinic.

"Dr. Kryder will continue to have a significant clinic practice as he balances his part-time administrative duties as CMO, partnering with administration and medical staff to advance our quality agenda by providing strategic and clinical leadership at outpatient and inpatient facilities across Alomere Health to meet specific goals for quality as well as safe and efficient patient care," hospital officials told Voice of Alexandria.

He began his new role May 2.