Ascension names 2 ministry market executives

Two senior leaders with St. Louis-based Ascension were named to new ministry market roles.

Don King will become senior vice president of Ascension and ministry market executive of Ascension Florida and Gulf Coast, and Kevin Strecker will become senior vice president of Ascension and ministry market executive of Ascension Kansas, according to an April 29 news release.

Mr. King has served as senior vice president of Ascension and ministry market executive of Ascension Kansas since 2019. Mr. Strecker is COO of the Ascension Kansas Ministry Market and president of Ascension Via Christi hospitals in the Wichita, Kan., area.

Both will begin their new ministry market executive roles July 1, according to the release.

