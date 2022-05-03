Avera names new COO

David Flicek was named COO of Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Health.

Mr. Flicek is president and CEO of Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center, Avera Health's flagship facility, and chief administrative officer for Avera Medical Group.

He will assume his new role in October while continuing his chief administrative officer responsibilities, according to a May 3 news release.

"Under David's leadership, Avera has added a new specialty hospital, expanded our behavioral health services, added two family health centers with freestanding emergency departments, extended our Avera Cancer Institute into our regions and replaced several critical access hospitals for our rural communities," Avera Health President and CEO Bob Sutton said in the release.

"This growth is only the beginning — and as it continues, the need for an executive leader for our operational areas became abundantly clear. This position will be key in helping to ensure alignment and cohesion with Avera's overall strategy and driving operational results."

Avera Health is a 37-hospital health system serving South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and North Dakota via six regional centers.