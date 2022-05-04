Pennsylvania health system names 1st chief strategy officer

Elizabeth Jaekle was selected as the first executive vice president and chief strategy officer of Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie Clinic.

Ms. Jaekle most recently served as Mid-Atlantic regional president for ValueHealth, an ASC management company.

At Guthrie, she will focus on strategic planning and implementation, marketing, communications and philanthropic initiatives, according to a May 4 news release.

The Guthrie Clinic is a nonprofit, five-hospital health system with 6,500 caregivers.