Missouri hospital welcomes new COO

Erika Griggs is the new COO of Iron County Medical Center in Pilot Knob, Mo.

Ms. Griggs brings 16 years of healthcare experience to the position, including roles at St. Louis-based SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital and Potosi, Mo.-based Washington County Memorial Hospital.

In her new role, which she began in March, she told Becker's she is looking forward to being part of the Iron County Medical Center executive team and helping the hospital make the Chartis Center for Rural Health's annual list of the top 100 critical access hospitals in the U.S.

Iron County Medical Center is a 15-bed critical access hospital.