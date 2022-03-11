23 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by or shared with Becker's Hospital Review since March 4:

1. Michael Keleman was named COO of Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

2. Thomas Graf, MD, was named interim CEO of Reno, Nev.-based Renown Health.

3. Terri Hays was named CFO of Nampa, Idaho-based Saltzer Health.

4. Christopher Dussel, MD, was named chief medical officer of University Hospitals Parma (Ohio) Medical Center.

5. James Siegel was named CFO of Richmond, Va.-based Virginia Commonwealth University Health System.

6. David Hyatt was named COO of Noblesville, Ind.-based Riverview Health.

7. Michael Mover was named CIO of Riverview Health.

8. Theodore DeWeese, MD, vice dean for clinical affairs and president of the Johns Hopkins Clinical Practice Association, will serve as interim CEO of Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore and as interim dean of the medical faculty at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine when Paul Rothman, MD, retires in July.

9. John Rodis, MD, was named interim chief medical officer of Lewes, Del.-based Beebe Healthcare.

10. Pat Branco left his role as CEO of Russell County Hospital in Russell Springs, Ky.

11. Jared Antczak was named chief digital officer of Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health.

12. Joseph Lamantia was named executive vice president and chief transformation officer of Rockville Centre, N.Y.-based Catholic Health.

13. Carlton DeVooght was named interim president and CEO of St. Augustine, Fla.-based Flagler Health+ after Jason Barrett resigned.

14. Candi Constantine-Castillo, MSN, RN, was named CEO of Harlingen (Texas) Medical Center.

15. Cherie Smith, PhD, RN, was named chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services at Delaware-based OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital and Dublin Methodist Hospital.

16. Shawn Howard was named CEO of McAlester (Okla.) Regional Health Center after serving as interim CEO since January.

17. Charles Tyson was named CFO of Birmingham, Ala.-based Brookwood Baptist Health.

18. Gurvir Saini, MSN, was appointed chief nursing officer of Pasadena, Texas-based HCA Houston Southeast.

19. Tiffany Lawrence was named interim president and CEO of Sanford Health's operations in Fargo, N.D., after Bryan Nermoe resigned March 4. Ms. Lawrence also serves as vice president of finance for the Fargo market.

20. Jeremy Slaga was named president of Gouverneur (N.Y.) Hospital.

21. Bland Eng, CEO of HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, was named HCA Healthcare West Florida Division chief development officer.

22. Stephen Demers was named CEO of Memorial Hospital Pembroke in Pembroke Pines, Fla.



23. M. Lea Lee, MSN, was named chief nursing officer of Chippenham Hospital in Richmond, Va.