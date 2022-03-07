Brookwood Baptist Health names new CFO

Birmingham, Ala.-based Brookwood Baptist Health, a five-hospital system, has named Charles Tyson as its new group CFO.

He previously served as CFO for a five-hospital system with Steward Health Care System's Miami-Dade market, Brookwood Baptist said in a March 7 news release. He was also the CFO of the hospitals before Steward acquired them from Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.

He has master's degrees in health administration and accountancy from Boca Raton-based Florida Atlantic University.

"I am excited to serve the Brookwood Baptist Health organization," Mr. Tyson said in the news release. "I look forward to supporting the hospital's dedicated employees and physicians in their commitment to providing quality, compassionate care to our patients."