OhioHealth names chief nursing officer of 2 hospitals

OhioHealth has named Cherie Smith, PhD, RN, chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services at Delaware-based OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital and Dublin Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Smith most recently served as assistant vice president of nursing and patient care services for Iredell Health System in Statesville, N.C.

She's also held previous leadership roles at the Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro, N.C., and the Mercy San Juan Medical Center in Carmichael, Calif.

OhioHealth is a nonprofit 12-hospital system based in Columbus.