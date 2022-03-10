VCU Health names new CFO

Richmond, Va.-based Virginia Commonwealth University Health System has named James Siegel CFO, it said March 10. Mr. Siegel had served as interim CFO since June 2021.

He has more than 26 years of experience in healthcare finance, audit accounting and operations, according to a VCU Health news release. He came to the system in April 2020, and previously served as VCU Health's vice president of financial planning and analysis.

Before coming to VCU Health, he was vice president of finance and budget for Virginia Premier, and he had various finance and operational leadership roles for 18 years with Marriottsville, Md.-based Bon Secours.

Mr. Siegel is a certified public accountant and a certified internal auditor in Virginia.

"VCU Health has undergone many positive changes over the last several years that will continue to elevate the health system for decades," Mr. Siegel said in the news release. "Witnessing the strength and compassion of the entire health system team and their unwavering commitment to patients and the community made it easy for me to say, 'This is a health system and team I want to be a part of.'"