Johns Hopkins Medicine CEO to retire

Paul Rothman, MD, CEO of Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore, is set to retire from his position, effective July 1.

He also will retire from his role as dean of the medical faculty at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, according to a March 10 news release. Throughout his tenure at Johns Hopkins, which spanned more than a decade, he helped the system invest in digital infrastructure, secure record levels of external grant funding and added the Office of Well-Being and the Office of Diversity and Inclusion.

"I have long envisioned myself as a ten-year dean/CEO," Dr. Rothman wrote in a message to the Johns Hopkins Medicine community. "A decade felt like the right time horizon to help advance the missions of JHM. That vision was crystallized by the COVID-19 pandemic, which demanded so much of our institution and our community. Two years later, I believe that we have navigated the worst of the pandemic, and it is time for a new leader to guide us forward."

Theodore DeWeese, MD, the vice dean for clinical affairs and president of the Johns Hopkins Clinical Practice Association, will act as interim CEO and dean.

"As we offer our profound thanks to Dr. Rothman for his many years of service, we also look ahead to continuing our legacy of excellence for generations to come," said Bill Conway, the chair of the Johns Hopkins Medicine Board of Trustees.