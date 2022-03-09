HCA hospital in Virginia names new chief nursing officer 

HCA Virginia's Chippenham Hospital in Richmond named M. Lea Lee its new chief nursing officer, Virginia Business reported March 9.

Ms. Lee currently serves as the CNO for LewisGale Medical Center in Salem, Va.. She was Chippenham Hospital’s nursing director in 2007.

"We look forward to Lea’s Chippenham return," stated William Lunn, MD, CEO of Chippenham and Johnston-Willis hospitals. "Her dedication to helping others will continue to ensure our community and our patients have the best care available to them whenever they need us."