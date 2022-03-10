Saltzer Health names new CFO

Nampa, Idaho-based Saltzer Health, part of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare, has named Terri Hays CFO, Idaho Business Review reported March 9.

Ms. Hays has 20 years of experience in accounting and finance, according to the Business Review. She was previously the CFO of Rainier Springs Behavioral Hospital in Vancouver, Wash., and Cottonwood Creek Behavioral Hospital in Meridian, Idaho.

She was also the interim CFO for Millcreek Community Hospital in Erie, Pa., part of Lecom Health.

Ms. Hays received her MBA from Baton Rouge-based Louisiana State University.