Memorial Healthcare System hospital names CEO

Stephen Demers was named CEO of Memorial Hospital Pembroke in Pembroke Pines, Fla., part of Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare System.

Mr. Demers began his role at the 301-bed hospital in January after serving as COO and vice president of operations and chief of ambulatory networks at the University of Miami Health System, according to a March 8 news release.

"Joining Memorial Hospital Pembroke after a long career as a healthcare executive brings the opportunity to lead an outstanding team in a nationally recognized culture of high-quality patient- and family-centered care," Mr. Demers said in the release.

Before joining Memorial, Mr. Demers held senior executive positions at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington, Mass. He is a U.S. Navy Medical Service Corps veteran.