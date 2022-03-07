CEO of Sanford Health in Fargo steps down

Bryan Nermoe resigned March 4 as president and CEO of Sanford Health's operations in Fargo, N.D., hospital spokesperson Nathan Aamodt confirmed to Becker's.

Tiffany Lawrence, vice president of finance for the Fargo market, will serve as interim president and CEO.

"It's a good time for me to look at the next chapter in my life and really for the first time in 30 years to have a blank page on what that might look like," Mr. Nermoe told The Forum.

Mr. Nermoe joined Sanford Health in 2008. He served as president of Sanford Bemidji (Minn.) Medical Center before becoming president and CEO of Sanford Health's Fargo market in 2019.

Sanford Health is a 46-hospital system based in Sioux Falls, S.D.