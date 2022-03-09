HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast taps new chief nursing officer

Pasadena, Texas-based HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast has tapped Gurvir Saini, MSN, to serve as chief nursing officer, effective April 18.

According to a March 9 news release, Ms. Saini currently serves as assistant CNO at HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake in Webster, Texas, a position she has held since April 2020.

The nurse leader was born and raised in India, where she began her career as a bedside nurse in 2001. In 2006, she came to the U.S. and worked as a bedside nurse at Bayshore Medical Center — now HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast. In 2010, Ms. Saini became an assistant nurse manager and was later promoted to nurse manager. In 2015, she became director of nursing at HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe (Texas), and then, in 2017, joined HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake as director of nursing for the medical-surgical, intermediate medical care and stroke units until her promotion to assistant CNO.

"Gurvir is a personable and dedicated nurse leader with over twenty years of healthcare experience in a variety of medical settings," said Jeanna Bamburg, CEO of HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast. "Along with her proven track record of partnering with nursing and other clinical teams to drive improvement in patient safety and quality of care, I couldn't be prouder of Gurvir as a nurse leader who I have seen rise from the bedside to this key role for our community."