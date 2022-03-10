Riverview Health names new COO, CIO

Noblesville, Ind.-based Riverview Health on March 9 named Dave Hyatt its new COO and Michael Mover its new CIO.

Mr. Hyatt joins Riverview Health from Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health, where he served as vice president of system rural strategy and president of Hartford City, Ind.-based Blackford Hospital.

Mr. Mover is returning to Riverview Health after serving as its CIO from 2004 to 2012. During his time away from the system, he was CIO of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Corizon Health and Nashville, Tenn.-based Saint Thomas Health.

"We're pleased to welcome both Dave and Michael onto the leadership team," Seth Warren, Riverview Health's CEO and president, said in a news release from the system. "They both bring a lot of healthcare experience and knowledge that will be essential in ensuring we're keeping up with the ever-changing needs of our patients and making high-quality care a priority."