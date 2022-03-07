HCA appoints chief development officer to lead southwest Florida expansion

Bland Eng, CEO of HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, was named chief development officer — Fort Myers (Fla.).

Effective June 1, Mr. Eng will lead HCA Florida Healthcare's expansion into southwest Florida, according to a March 7 news release shared with Becker's.

HCA Florida Healthcare, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, is building a hospital in Fort Myers, which is slated to open in 2025.

"Bland is a highly respected and seasoned leader with a deep knowledge of Fort Myers and southwest Florida," Tim Burroughs, chief administrative officer for HCA Healthcare West Florida Division, part of HCA Florida Healthcare, said in the release. "Under his leadership, Brandon has evolved into a major 436-bed hospital with one of the largest obstetrics, pediatrics, heart and comprehensive stroke programs in Hillsborough County. His outreach includes five freestanding emergency rooms located in some of the fastest growing communities in the county and southern Lakeland."

Before becoming CEO of Brandon Hospital, Mr. Bland served as COO and interim CEO at HCA Florida Putnam Hospital in Palatka; COO at HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital in Sanford; CEO at HCA Florida Lake City Hospital and CEO at HCA Florida Palms West Hospital in Loxahatchee.

On March 3, HCA Healthcare renamed and rebranded 49 hospitals and hundreds of other care sites in Florida to unite affiliated HCA health systems and hospitals under one shared brand.