HCA to build 3 hospitals in Florida

HCA Healthcare, a 183-hospital system based in Nashville, Tenn., is expanding its footprint in Florida.

The for-profit hospital operator has 47 hospitals in Florida and plans to start building three new acute care hospitals in the state next year. HCA Healthcare is building a 90-bed hospital in Gainesville, a 100-bed hospital in Fort Myers and a 60-bed hospital near The Villages, according to a Nov. 30 news release.

The three new hospitals will be part of HCA Florida Healthcare.

"Florida continues to experience rapid population growth, and the addition of these new hospitals will help HCA Florida Healthcare meet the increasing need for acute care services in these areas," HCA Healthcare CEO Sam Hazen said in a news release. "We are excited to expand our presence in the state and enhance our ability to care for patients."