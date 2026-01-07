NewYork-Presbyterian launches women’s health program with $20M gift

New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian received a $20 million gift from entrepreneur and philanthropist Emilia Fazzalari to establish a new women’s health program.

The initiative, known as Fazzalari Women’s Health, includes the Emilia Fazzalari Women’s Health Center of Excellence and the Emilia Fazzalari Women’s Health Program, according to a Jan. 7 health system news release. It will expand access to multidisciplinary care across Manhattan and Westchester, with a focus on perimenopause and menopause.

Services will span gynecologic, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, neurocognitive, mental and sexual health, as well as nutrition, exercise and genetic screening.