BayCare plans to open $650M children’s hospital 

Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System has shared plans to open the Pagidipati Children’s Hospital at St. Joseph’s in 2030, according to a Jan. 6 news release.

The $650 million freestanding facility will succeed the system’s existing St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital in Tampa, which offers more than 170 pediatric physician specialists across 25 medical and surgical areas, according to its website.

Pagidipati Children’s is named in honor of the Pagidipati family of Tampa, who had donated $50 million to the St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital Foundation.

“The new hospital will build on St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital’s legacy and ensure children and families receive the highest quality care for generations — right here in our back yard,” Stephanie Conners, president and CEO of BayCare, said in the release.