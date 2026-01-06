Kaiser joint venture opens Los Angeles-area PACE center

Habitat Health, launched in 2024 by Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente and healthcare investment firm Town Hall Ventures, has opened a Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) center in Compton, Calif.

Five things to know:

1. Habitat Health offers participants a fully integrated healthcare model that includes primary and specialty care, prescriptions, social activities, transportation and home care all under one roof.

2. CMS’ PACE program is a community- and home-based care model that has been shown to reduce hospital admissions, improve symptoms of depression, enhance overall well-being for older adults and their caregivers, and reduce health disparities, according to a Jan. 5 Habitat Health news release.

3. South Los Angeles adults living with chronic conditions face significantly higher rates of preventable hospitalizations and emergency department visits than those living in other parts of Los Angeles County, according to the release. Diabetes-related hospitalizations in South Los Angeles are 2.5 times higher than in West Los Angeles.

4. “Bringing this center to Compton is about expanding care options for aging adults, including care beyond the four walls of the clinic,” Kaiser’s Chief Health Officer Bechara Choucair, MD, said in the release. “Our partnership with Habitat Health enables Kaiser Permanente to deliver integrated care to more adults 55 and older in South Los Angeles — so they can better manage chronic conditions, avoid unnecessary hospital visits, and continue living in the communities they call home.”

5. In January 2025, Habitat Health opened its first PACE facility in Sacramento, Calif.